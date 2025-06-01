MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two Minnesota high school students have been nominated to represent the state at a national awards ceremony. Reagan Kern of Duluth Denfeld High School and Indigo Gabriel of Bloomington's Kennedy High School will represent Minnesota at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) or Jimmy Awards in New York City.

Reagan Kern and Indigo Gabriel, PHOTO courtesy of Hennepin Arts.

The Jimmy Awards are a national celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in acting, dance, and vocal performance in high school theater. The two students will spend 10 days in the Big Apple and take part in theatre coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals.

All the work will pay off in a showcase performed before a live audience on a Broadway Stage. Two students from each local regional will attend the 16th Annual Jimmy Awards to be held on June 23rd at the Minskoff Theatre.

