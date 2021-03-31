Jim Kampa, 81, St. Cloud (Palmer Township)

April 12, 1939 - March 30, 2021

Jim Kampa, 81, of St. Cloud (Palmer Township), passed away peacefully at his home on March 30, 2021, after a bravely fought battle with cancer. Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Duelm. Rev. Joseph Bachowski will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday evening at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Wednesday. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Foley American Legion. There will be an additional Celebration of Life on July 31, 2021 at the Kampa Family Farm. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Jim was born in St. Cloud, MN on April 12, 1939 to Stanley and Frances (Miller) Kampa. He enlisted and served in the Army and was stationed in Germany before returning to Minnesota. He was joined in marriage to Lucy Galisto on May 28, 1959 and together they welcomed four children. Along with being a lifelong farmer, he also worked as a Construction Supervisor for Blattner Construction for many years before retiring and was then able to enjoy his Century Farm full time. After Lucy’s death in 1999, he met and was then married to Virginia Posthumus on August 1, 2003 which blessed him with two stepsons.

He was a gentle, generous husband, father and grandparent who had a particular fondness for sweets, enjoyed exploring the country on horseback with his wife Ginny and their many trail-riding companions and he always had a story to share. Above all else, Jim cherished time spent with those he loved. A true patriarch, he spent his time on the farm working side by side with his family, who were as devoted to him and he was to them and he spent the winters in Arizona where he enjoyed many happy times visiting with relatives and wonderful friends there. His memorable smile and warm heart will be dearly missed by many. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Jim is survived by his wife Ginny, his children and step-children, Nick (Cheryl) Kampa of St. Cloud, Julie (Dave) Dosh of Becker, Kevin (Kim) Kampa of St Cloud, Jim (Amanda) Kampa of Eden Prairie, Kyle (Ashley Bierman) Posthumus of Waconia and Jarod (Terra) Posthumus of Phoenix, AZ., his grandchildren; Jackie, Andrew, Megan, Mitchell, Brandon, Ann, Grace, Joseph, Henry, William, Reagan, Maren and Quinn, seven great-grandchildren and sisters Lois (John) Blattner and Sue Lintgen.

He is preceded in death by wife Lucy Kampa, his parents, his sister Jean Schloegel, his infant brother, Jack and his brother-in-law, Vito Galisto.