February 9, 2012 – October 10, 2025

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 16, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Jett T. Shanley, age 13, of St. Cloud, who passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, October 10, 2025.

Jett was born on February 9, 2012 to Evan Shanley and Angie (Smith) Kapphahn in Delaware, Ohio. He grew up in the St. Cloud area and was currently attending North Junior High School as a part of the Chinese Immersion Program for ISD 742. Jett enjoyed sharing of his many talents while at North, participating in the school’s plays and musicals, speech club, playing trombone in band and playing on the soccer and trap shooting teams.

In his free time, Jett loved to spend time with his family and friends, but most especially with his five brothers. Together, they enjoyed playing baseball and video games, especially Call of Duty and Roblox. Jett was an eclectic person with an old soul, who was passionate about many things. He loved getting a cup of coffee and then going to the Public Library for their many programs and reading opportunities. He especially enjoyed reading graphic novels and Manga. He was also a skilled artist who enjoyed drawing and art in general. He fancied himself as an amateur food critic and enjoyed comparing cooking between his favorite restaurants, while also learning new recipes to cook on his own. He also enjoyed learning about Asian culture and cuisine, spending time with his pet dogs and cat, and playing board games with his family, especially Cards Against Humanity Family Edition.

Perhaps most importantly, Jett was devoted to his friends and was an advocate for his community. He was a highly motivated, determined and passionate individual who was not afraid to speak up on behalf of his family, friends or a cause he felt important. This was no more evident than in his support and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ movement in his community. He will be remembered for his love of family, his wonderful sense of humor and his bravery in standing up for others.

He is survived by his father, Evan; mother, Angie (Taylor) Kapphahn; brothers, Titan, Jackson, Colt, Charlie and Scout; grandparents, Sonya and Russell Miller, Bruce and Deb Smith, Loren Seitz, and Shelly Kapphahn; aunts and uncles, Leigha and Corey Philips, Garrett and Tonia Smith, Jess Jasnos; and many cousins, other family and friends.

Jett is preceded by his grandfather, Gregory Shanley; grandmother, Jackie (Anthony) Behounek/Seitz; and his favorite puppies, Winnie and Bailey.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred – proceeds of which will be used to impact causes Jett cherished.

Jett and his family want you to know that you are loved and matter. If you are having thoughts of suicide, a mental health crisis or emotional distress, know that you are not alone. Please reach out to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.