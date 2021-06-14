Jessica J. Ratka, 45, Foley

April 8, 1976 - June 13, 2021

Jessica Ratka, age 45 of Foley passed away June 13, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 PM, Friday, June 18, 2021 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Duelm. Rev. Joseph Backowski and Rev. Bob Harren will Con-Celebrate. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 1PM, Friday, June 18, 2021 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home

Jessica Joann Ratka was born April 8, 1976 in Milaca, MN to Gary and Denise (Hatch) Corrigan. She graduated from Foley High School, class of 1995. She Married Mike Ratka on July 21, 2007 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Foley, MN. She worked for Asplundh Tree Service and was a Regional Safety Supervisor. She was the treasurer for Benton County Farmers Union, a member of the Foley FFA Alumni, and a board member of MN Pesticide Information and Education. Jessica enjoyed horse back riding and going out west. She also loved to play black jack with her mother.

She is survived by her husband, Mike; children Liam Ratka, Stephen Ratka, Kaylee Ratka and Olivia Ratka; parents Gary and Denise Corrigan; siblings, Jeremy (Nicole) Corrigan, Jacqueline (Nathan) Treloar and Jonathan (Sarah) Corrigan, grandmother Dora Hatch and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard Hatch, Jerome and Letha Corrigan.