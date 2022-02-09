Jerry R. Rothstein, 71, St. Joseph

March 31, 1950 - February 7, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville for Jerry R. Rothstein, age 71, of St. Joseph. Jerry passed away peacefully at home on February 7, 2022 with family at his side. Burial of his cremated remains will take place in the St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery in Collegeville with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, February 11 at the St. John the Baptist Parish Center (14241 Fruit Farm Road) in Collegeville. Parish Prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to Mass at the Abbey Church on Saturday.

Masks will be required.

Jerry was born March 31, 1950 in St. Cloud to Benedict and Irma (Buermann) Rothstein. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He married Lois Kremers on March 27, 1971 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Collegeville. He was a Project Superintendent who worked for Donlar Construction for most of his career, specializing in school construction. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Parish, St. Joseph American Legion Post 328, and Catholic United Financial.

Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards. He was passionate about his Christmas Tree Farm, where he found great joy in spreading Christmas cheer. It was his family that he loved the most, his wife of 50 years, his children and especially his grandchildren.

Jerry is survived by his wife Lois; children Tara Robinson of Sauk Rapids, Tracy (Curt) Ophoven of St. Joseph and Jim (Melissa) Rothstein of St. Joseph; 7 grandchildren Nathan Robinson, Alisha (Korgen) Halver, Calib Ophoven, Carter Rothstein, Benjamin Robinson, Brielle Rothstein and Rebeccah Ophoven; siblings Donald (Janet) Rothstein of St. Joseph, Ruth (Tim) Fritz of Clearwater and Harold (Tina) Rothstein of St. Cloud as well as many extended family members.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers for a charitable organization to be determined at a later date.