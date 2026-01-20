September 10, 1946 - January 18, 2026

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 23, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Gerald “Jerry” J. Luethmers who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud VA. Fr. Bradley Jenniges, OSB will officiate and burial will be at MN State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be Thursday, January 22, 2026 from 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service, all at the funeral home.

Jerry was born September 10, 1946 in St. Anthony to Edward and Marie (Steinhofer) Luethmers. He married Kathleen “Suz” Carlson on April 8, 1972. Jerry was a hard worker and dedicated family man. He loved his family. He treasured spending time with his grandkids and watching them grow. He enjoyed time at the cabin, being in the boat, and attending the grandkids activities. Jerry was always up for an afternoon at the horse barn with his granddaughters. He enjoyed family dinners, visits with friends, and making people laugh. Jerry was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War.

Jerry is survived by his children, Tim (Christy) Luethmers of Overland Park, KS, Mandy (Paul) Krey of St. Joseph, Debbie Luethmers of St. Cloud, and David (Missy) Luethmers of Becker; grandchildren, Emma, Brynn, Ethan, Madison, Simon, and Izzy; siblings Judy (Larry) Eggert of Albany, Dennis Luethmers of Cold Spring, Renee (Bruce) Raden of St. Cloud, and Cathy (Joe) Stokes of Gilman.

He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Suz in 2018.

A special thank you to all at Fresenius Dialysis for the exceptional care that you provided him. Jerry’s family would also like to thank the St Cloud VA, 49-1 for giving him a second home, and for the compassionate care that they provided.