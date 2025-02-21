Jerry D. Dittman, 85, Paynesville

March 30, 1939 - February 19, 2025

Funeral Services celebrating the life of Jerry D. Dittman, 85, of Paynesville will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville. Jerry passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Pastor Jill Meentz will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Jerry was born on March 30, 1939 in St. Paul to Reinhold and Margaret (Rahn) Dittman. Jerry attended a one room schoolhouse in Eagan until 8th grade and graduated from Rosemount High School in 1957. Jerry met the love of his life, Diane Hagemeister, while in high school, and they married on October 24, 1959. They lived in Rosemount until 1974 where Jerry was employed in the concrete industry. In 1974, Jerry and Diane bought a farm in Eden Valley and resided there until 2015. Jerry was also in the livestock/feed business owning and operating Eden Valley Warehouse until 1996. After selling his business, Jerry drove truck for a number of local businesses.

Jerry’s primary hobby was “working.” He also enjoyed collecting Watt Pottery and restoring farm equipment as well as toy farm equipment. Above all, he treasured time with loved ones, especially his grandchildren. Jerry will be remembered for his dry sense of humor up until the end.

He is survived by his wife of almost 66 years, Diane; sons, David of Mendota Heights, Steve (Deb) of Bemidji, Marc (Sharon) of Paynesville; grandchildren, Bob, Bill (Jami Kraushaar), Amy Dittman and Seon Dittman; brother, Loren (Bernice) Dittman of Eden Valley; sister-in-law, Beth Hagemeister; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Arlin (Ramona) Dittman; and nephew, Daniel Dittman.

A heartfelt thank you to the many care providers over the last years, especially to CentraCare Paynesville, CentraCare Hospice, and Paynesville Fire and Rescue.

Memorials are preferred.