August 3, 1938 – January 10, 2026

Jerry Brunn, age 87, of Becker, MN, previously of Brooklyn Park, MN, passed away peacefully at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, surrounded in love by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the Visitation in Big Lake, MN on Thursday, January 15 at 11:00 a.m., visitation from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., recital of the Holy Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. led by the Knights of Columbus, lunch at the church immediately after the service, and burial at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Duelm, MN following lunch. Father Mike Kellogg and Father Nate Brunn will concelebrate Mass. with dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Jerry was born August 3, 1938 in Foley, MN, the oldest son of 13 children of George & Gertrude Brunn. He married Carol (Jackels) Brunn on February 4, 1959, an amazing 66+ years. Jerry leaves a legacy of an entrepreneurial spirit having owned and operated Machined Parts Incorporated for over 35 years, a love of the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing, and being out on the boat pulling grandkids skiing and tubing. Always a willing coconspirator for any reason to enjoy ice cream. He loved taking meticulous care of his lawn, gardening, completing home projects, and helping others in mission work, community service and neighborly assistance.

Jerry could frequently be found spending time with his large circle of family and friends with highlights being holidays, birthdays, and any type of special occasion.

Jerry is survived by his wife Carol, children Randy (Patty) Brunn of Rogers, Greg Brunn of Wooster, Ohio, Linda (Ralph) Maegi of Otsego, and Steve (Carla) Brunn of Sauk Centre, grandchildren, Katelyn (Alex) Dehn, Heather (Tyler) Aldridge, Samantha Brunn, Matthew Brunn, Lia (Logan) Alseth, Coleman Maegi (Olivia Lehrer), Alex Brunn (Abby Jacobs), and Marcus (Kelli) Brunn, brothers and sisters Marcie Trainor, Rosanne (Ron) Trettel, Richard (Phyllis) Brunn, Leonard (Millie) Brunn, Dave (Marcia) Brunn, Herb (Mary) Brunn, Mary Kay (Chuck) Glover, Ron (Della) Brunn, Mike (Sue) Brunn, Dan Brunn, and Tom (Carrie) Brunn, 11 great grandchildren, and many, many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents George and Gertrude Brunn, his son Kevin Brunn, his grandson Joe Brunn, his daughter-in-law Kelly Brunn, and his brother Ken Brunn.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Sharing and Caring Hands of Minneapolis or Pregnancy Resource Center of St. Cloud.