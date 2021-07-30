Jerry Billig, 89, St. Cloud

June 24, 1932 - July 30, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Jerry Billig, age 89 of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 at his home. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Patrick’s Parish Cemetery in rural Sauk Rapids.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Jerry was born June 24, 1932 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Peter and Helen (Kalis) Billig. He was a 1950 graduate of St. Cloud Technical High School and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. Jerry married Mary C. Latterell on May 12, 1956 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. He was a founding member of St. Michael’s Parish and served on the parish council. Jerry was also a member of the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622 and a former member of the Lions and the Catholic Order of Foresters.

Jerry’s goal in life was to own his own business. This came to fruition on August 4, 1976 when he established Billig Opticians and operated until 1995 when his son Tim took over and continues to operate the business to this day.

Jerry’s interests throughout his life have been bowling, fishing, golfing, and reading; his library attests to that. Jerry especially took great pride in his family and the time spent with them.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Janet and Lee Kremers of St. Cloud, Ruth and Steve Carr of St. Cloud, Tim and Kim of Sartell, Carol and Doug Severson of Sartell, Jeff and Cathy of Tonica, Illinois, Keith and Lori of Victorville, California and Dr. Marie and Dr. Riico Dotson of Red Bluff, California; 16 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; brothers, Dennis and Clare, Ray and Bev both of Sartell; and sister, Shirley and Tom Adams of Coon Rapids; sisters-in-law, Marge Zapf of St. Cloud, Gerry Latterell of St. Cloud and Mary Nell Latterell of Sauk Rapids; and brothers-in-law, Chuck Latterell of St. Cloud and Julius and Carol Latterell of Duluth.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters, Larry, Gen Lehnen, Sharon Borgen and Delmar.

Jerry’s family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and Homewatch CareGivers.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.