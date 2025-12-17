August 21, 1947 – December 12, 2025

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Jerome “Jerry” R. Barrett, age 78, of Sartell, Minnesota, passed away on December 12, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on December 29, 2025, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. A luncheon will be served at the church following the Mass. Military honors and interment will take place at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Jerry was born on August 21, 1947, in St. Wendel, Minnesota, to Leo and Bernadine (Huls) Barrett. He was raised on the family farm, where he learned the values of hard work, responsibility, and perseverance—principles that guided him throughout his life. Jerry began his education in a one-room schoolhouse and later graduated from Cathedral High School in 1965.

On September 26, 1970, Jerry married Elaine Pierskalla at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel, with a reception held at the Pelican Lake Ballroom in Avon. Together they built a life centered on family, commitment, and resilience.

Jerry proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1966 to 1969, attaining the rank of Sergeant. Following his military service, he devoted more than 40 years to the construction industry. He owned and operated CBS Construction Services, Inc., earning the respect of coworkers, clients, and peers through his work ethic, craftsmanship, and reliability.

Jerry found his greatest enjoyment in time spent with family and friends—fishing, camping, gathering at the cabin, and enjoying a competitive game of Farkel. He valued staying connected and regularly gathered with several close groups of friends, relationships he maintained with loyalty and ease. He was known for his steady presence, sharp wit, and practical wisdom, and he believed in showing up, lending a hand, and doing things the right way.

Jerry was deeply respected by those who knew him. His quiet strength, humor, generosity, and unwavering dedication to his family and friendships will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his children: Eric Barrett of Sartell; Jason (Sarah) Barrett of Mendota Heights; and Molly Emslander of Sartell; five grandchildren: Mikayla (Kira) Barrett-Smith, Caleb Emslander, Joe Barrett, Lizzy Barrett, and Sophia Savage; siblings: Francis “Sam” (Sue) Barrett, Patrick (Patty) Barrett, and Mary Ellen (Jim) Grunloh; and his dear companion, Nancy Heinen.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Barrett; his parents, Leo and Bernadine Barrett; and his siblings, Carol (Alan) Schleicher and Donald “Beezer” Barrett.