Jerome Ryden Edling, 77, Becker

August 7, 1941 - July 11, 2019

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Jerome Ryden Edling, age 77, who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Rev. Dee Pederson will officiate and burial will be at Crystal Lake Cemetery in Minneapolis. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker and one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the church in St. Cloud. Clear Lake American Legion Post #354 will salute at 7:30 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:45 p.m. by Rev. Dave Johnson Tuesday at the funeral home in Becker.

Jerome was born August 7, 1941 in Minneapolis to Stanley & Ruth (Ryden) Edling. He served our country in the U.S. Army. He married Anita Maas on March 16, 1968 in Columbia Heights and they have lived in the Clear Lake area since 1970. Jerome farmed his whole life starting with his brother and ending with his sons. Jerome was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Clear Lake American Legion Post #354, East Central Irrigators, Irrigation Association of Minnesota Board, Becker Town Board, U.S. Potato Board, Sherburne County Farm Bureau Board, Becker Fire Department, and a charter member of the Clear Lake Lions. Jerome enjoyed collecting trains, vacationing, trips to the casino, driving around checking the potato fields, and spending time with family. He was a Godly man with a contagious sense of humor, wise, and always the voice of reason.

Survivors include his wife, Anita of Clear Lake; sons, Jeff (Jennifer) of Becker, Brett (Jennifer) of Palmer, and Mark of Clear Lake; sister, Joan Edling of Becker; sister-in-law, Beverly Edling of Clear Lake; and grandchildren, Jordyn, Jakob, Belinda, Bryanna, Bennett, Madelynn, Montanna, and McKenna. Jerome was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John; sister, Virginia Edling; and nephew, Riley.

Memorials are preferred to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or the American Red Cross.