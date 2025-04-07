Jerome L. Kiffmeyer, 87, formerly of Minneapolis

May 27, 1937 - April 5, 2025

attachment-Jerome Kiffmeyer loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday April 12, 2025 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Luxemburg for Jerome L. Kiffmeyer, age 87, formerly of Minneapolis, MN. Jerome passed away peacefully, with family by his side, at the Benedictine Living Community in Cold Spring, MN. Reverend Thomas Olson will officiate. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Mary Hall in Luxemburg.

Jerome was born on the family farm in Luxemburg, MN on May 27, 1937 to Lawrence and Catherine (Harren) Kiffmeyer. At a very early age Jerome suffered from seizures. He was later diagnosed with Epilepsy which created many challenges. Due to his health, he had very little schooling. He only attended St. Wendelin Catholic School until 7th grade. So, instead he had to be street smart. Being only 13 when his father passed away, he and his siblings were taxed to run the family farm. Although he wanted to stay and help it was soon decided that working and/or driving farm equipment was too dangerous. For his safety Jerome moved to an epilepsy facility in Cambridge, MN. Eventually he resided in Minneapolis to allow him access to public transportation. As a very young man he had to learn quickly, and many times the hard way, to build a life on his own having to be so far from his mother and 12 siblings. Never allowed to drive he learned every bus route and all the tricks of city life. Through determination, kindness, and street smarts he was able to live a long life and build a network of friends and connections. With a “use it or lose it” mentality and relying on a routine he lived independently in Minneapolis until age 83 (2020).

Jerome had a long, dedicated career as a dishwasher in what used to be the Curtis Hotel later becoming the Holiday Inn Metrodome on Cedar Ave. He loved it. For decades he walked to work every day, working full-time and never earning more than $7/hour. He was recognized often – earning awards for hard work, attendance, and excellence. In retirement he was a volunteer at nearby HCMC Hospital which encouraged him to keep walking every day. Later, riding the light rail and walking the floors of the Mall of America were part of his daily routine. He loved baseball. Through the years he was an avid fan of the Twins and the Saints. He took great pride in his bobble head collection; but even more importantly, he treasured the friends he made while sitting in line before and during the games. Two highlights in his life were attending a World Series Game in 1991 and a bus trip to be on a live taping of the Price is Right Game Show in California. He enjoyed playing cards and always had a puzzle on the table.

He was a gentle, genuine man with a great sense of humor. On Saturday mornings Jerome was a sidekick on a radio show on KMOJ in Minneapolis. They ended each show with the host saying: “Don’t ever let another man create your world” and Jerome would say “Cause he’ll make it too small”. Words he believed and lived by. He was a long-standing parish member of St Albert the Great in Minneapolis and later St. Wendelin in Luxemburg. He had a deep faith in God and prayed his way through life’s worst moments.

Jerome is survived by 5 of his siblings, Sylvester, Clarence (Judy), Sally (Ralph) Schleper, Margaret (Bill) Notsch, Barney (Joey); brother-in-law, Martin Weineke; sisters-in-law, Elaine and Rosie Kiffmeyer; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Catherine; siblings and in-laws, Joesph, Rosie (LeRoy) Hoefer, Andy (Donna), Art (Nancy), Delores (James) Phillipp, Loretta Weineke, Wendy and Edward.

Special Thank You’s first to Nancy and Thais Kiffmeyer who provided Jerome a lifetime of support, loving care and friendship. Thank you to all the nursing home staff at Benedictine Living Community and Deb and Staff with Centra Care Hospice for your great care of Jerome.

Memorials are preferred.