Jerome John Bruder, 95, Long Prairie

September 25, 1924 - August 11, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM on Friday, August 14, at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Jerome Bruder who died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie. The Rev. Omar Guanchez will officiate. Visitation will at the church one hour prior to the services on Friday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie

Jerome was born September 25, 1924 in Long Prairie to Mike and Henrietta (Claseman) Bruder. Jerome was drafted into the Army in May of 1945. While in the service of our country he drove truck in Korea. After his discharge, Jerome bought a car and went to work in Iowa where he met his life’s partner, Viola Nees. Jerome and Viola were married on August 28, 1950.

Jerome and his loving wife Viola farmed in Iowa for 16 years before moving to Minnesota, where they purchased the current farmstead just south of Long Prairie. He was a farmer for life. Jerome used to do custom grain combining and corn chopping for other farmers as well as take care of his own dairy farm. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing cards and going to dances. Traveling was another enjoyment for Jerome and he could tell you every road he had driven and what he had seen along the way. In his later years, he would entertain with stories of his early days working for different farmers in Minnesota and North Dakota, as well as doing field work with horses and working on the thrashing crews.

Jerome leaves behind his 6 children; Sandy (Ron) Zigan of Browerville, Alan (Cindy) Bruder of Long Prairie, Steve Bruder of Long Prairie, Mark Bruder of Long Prairie, Kathy (Gordy) Robideau of Princeton, and Rachel (Mark) Poegel of Long Prairie, nine grandchildren and 18 great granchildren; sister, Elaine; brother-in-law, Eugene Holmquist and sister-in-law, Kathy Bruder.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Viola; sisters, Lila Friedrichs and Laverne Messer; brother Laurel Bruder, and brothers-in-law, Art Friedrichs and Dave Messer.