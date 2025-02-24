Jerome “Jerry” Berg, 89, St. Cloud

September 27, 1935 - February 21, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Jerome J. Berg, 89, of St. Cloud will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Jerry passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Friday, February 21, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Burial with honors will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Jerry was born on September 27, 1935 in Sauk Centre to George and Loretta (Heim) Berg. He grew up in the St. Stephen area. Jerry married the love of his life, Barbara Lang, on January 18, 1964 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He lived all of his married life in St. Cloud and was employed in the granite industry.

He enjoyed square dancing with the Beaux and Belles for over fifty years. Jerry also enjoyed camping, time at the cabin, playing cards, going to plays and riding his bike (he was still riding on his 89th birthday). Jerry treasured time with his family. He will be remembered for his tinkering and his “dad” jokes.

He is survived by his wife, Barb; children, Dennis (Stacy Schramel) of St. Cloud, Deb (David) Tholl of Sauk Centre, Diane (Kirk) Solberg of North Branch; five grandchildren, Jessica Lyness, Jeremy Graight, Amanda Jerde, Matthew Solberg, Nicholas Solberg; nine great grandchildren, Hailey, Linkin, Addison, Lily, Rowan, Aidan, Cooper, Owen, Aubrey; siblings, Bernard (Bev) of St. Cloud, Phyllis “Squeak” (Tom) Lenarz of Sartell; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Delores (Andy) Rolfes.