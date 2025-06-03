Jerome “Jerry” A. Westrup, 82, Eden Valley

November 27, 1942 - May 31, 2025

A Memorial Service for Jerome “Jerry” A. Westrup will be held Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at 11:00 am at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. Rev. Donald Wagner will officiate with a burial to follow at Assumption Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitations will be held Monday, June 9, 2025 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley and also one hour prior to the services at the Church on Tuesday. Prayer Services will be available Monday night at 7:30 pm at the funeral home.

Jerry was born on November 27, 1942 in Richmond to Albert and Veronica (Ruhland) Westrup. He spent his life working on the family farm until he was unable to. At that time, he continued to help by driving tractor and supervising. Jerry also worked as a welder and was enlisted in the US Army Reserves. Jerry loved the outdoors, engaging in activities ranging from hunting and fishing to bird watching. He especially enjoyed Hand and Foot and all of the discussions that happened around the table. Jerry spent his Tuesday nights playing poker, which was the highlight of his week. Though he lived alone with his darling cat, Miss Kitty, he had his list of people to talk with over the phone.

Jerry is survived by his son, Robert Westrup of New Bern, North Carolina; daughter, Alisha (James) Schmidt of New Bern, North Carolina; and sister, Judy Thul of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Gracie and Garrett; nephew, Brian (Meaghan) Thul; niece, Gwen Degolier; and great niece and nephew, Owen Thul and Ashley Degolier.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Harold Thul.