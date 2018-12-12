Jerome J. “Jerry” Gapinski, 72, St. Joseph

November 10, 1946 - December 12, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Jerome J. “Jerry” Gapinski, age 72, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at his home. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 17, 2018 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday all at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the Church.

Jerry was born on November 10, 1946 to John and Martha (Deppa) Gapinski in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Renee M. Kramer on May 21, 1966 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. They were married for 52 years. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Korea, as the company clerk for the actual 4077 M.A.S.H. Unit. Jerry worked in the logistics industry, working for various organizations in the St. Cloud area. Jerry and his family owned and operated the east side Maid-Rite for six years.

Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, coach, mentor and hero. Jerry quietly enjoyed the company of his friends and family. He was a quiet man, but had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. Jerry took great pride in meticulously maintaining his lawn and often received many compliments on it’s condition. Jerry also enjoyed watching sports and in particular his children and grandchildren’s sports and activities.

He is survived by his wife, Renee; children, Steven (Kris), of St. Michael, Lori (Jeff) Reese, of Zimmerman, Eric (Lisa), of Rochester, Jessica (fiancé, Sean Connolly), of Mora, Andrew (Lisa), of Richmond, and Amy (Daniel) Inglett, of Kimball; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother, Donald, of St. Cloud, sister-in-law, Sharlene Gapinski, of Albany and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Ann Goedert; brother, Richard; sister-in-law, Jane Gapinski and God child, Tony Wolbeck.