Jerome D. Schroeder, 80, St. Joseph

February 11, 1944 - November 27, 2024

Mass of Christian celebrating the life of Jerome D. “Pete” Schroeder, 80, of St. Joseph will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Pete passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Parish Center/Heritage Hall. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

Pete was born on February 11, 1944 in Richmond, Minnesota to Martin and Loretta (Philippi) Schroeder. He grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1962. Pete lived all of his life in St. Joseph and took over the family farm. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish.

Pete enjoyed sports and loved watching football and baseball.

He is survived by his siblings, Dorothy Ruegemer of Cold Spring, Gladys Hormann of Richmond, Dan (Deb) of Cold Spring, Kathleen Zimmer of St. Joseph, Ray (Kathy) of Andover; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Molly Klein.

A special thank you to Assumption Home and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care.

Memorials are preferred.