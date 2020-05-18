Jerome Clarence Dingmann, 76, Albany

May 19, 1943 – May 15, 2020

Jerome (Jerry) Clarence Dingmann, age 76, passed away Friday, May 15th at Country Manor in Sartell, after a short battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be set at a later date.

Jerry was born to Joseph and Katherine (Jacobs) Dingmann in Melrose, MN. He worked at Elecrolux for 37 years before retiring in 2005. He married Mary (Honer) on May 4th, 2007 at their home, and resided there until his passing. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, driving his motorcycle, and spending time with his family.

Jerry is survived by his wife Mary; his daughter Selena (Ervin Jr) Bueckers; Mary’s two sons, whom he always considered his own; Michael (Amy) Honer and Matthew (Janelle) Honer; 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters; Renee Braegelmann, Janet (Claude) Yurczyk; JoAnn (Leon) Salzl; Ron (Judy); Harold (Jean); Eldred (Judy); Vern (Joyce); Duane (Ann); Arnie (Renee); and Joe (Mary).

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Ralph Braegelmann, and niece Jody Dingmann.