Man Charged With Assault After St. Cloud Stabbing Incident
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County prosecutors have charged a man with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after a stabbing incident on Monday.
According to the criminal complaint, two men and a woman were at a residence near the 900 block of 10th Avenue South in St. Cloud.
Court records allege the victim and the woman were talking when 39-year-old Jeremy Brown suddenly approached the man with a knife and began stabbing him in the chest and the back. Brown then fled the scene.
Police arrived and took photos of what they said appeared to be cuts from a knife.
Both the victim and the woman told police they didn't say or hear anyone say anything that would have provoked Brown.
No other information is currently available.
