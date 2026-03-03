September 14, 1960 - February 27, 2026

Jerald, “Jerry” Allen Lackmann, age 65, passed away February 27 at his home under the care of hospice and his family. The Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Jerry was born on September 14, 1960 in Long Prairie, MN to Walter and LaVonne Lackmann. He enjoyed hunting, camping, and NASCAR races with family and friends.

A Celebration of Life was held earlier; he was so happy to have the opportunity to connect and reconnect with friends and family. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Jerry is survived by his long-time love, Tina Foote, who came into Jerry's life 20 years ago and never left his side. Daughter Amber Kise, sister Sheryl (Dan) Karpinski, brother John Lackmann. Special family members Trevor, Jessica and Clara, Apryl, Nic, Steve, Laura, Brett, Priscilla, Porshia, and Sawyer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and LaVonne Lackmann and son, Joshua Kise.

A special thank you to Moments Hospice for their excellent care and support during the final days of his life.