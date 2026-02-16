January 10, 1929 - February 11, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Genevieve M. Roering age 97, who died Wednesday, February 11th at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 9-10:45 a.m. Saturday in the church gathering space.

Jenny was born in Richmond, MN to John and Theresia (Schramel) Schmitz. She married Virgil J. Roering, Sr. August 31, 1949, in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN.

Jenny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed knitting, gardening, and watching baseball. Jenny loved living on the farm with their family north of Richmond.

She is survived by her children, Terry Philip, Bernice Roering, Virgil (Mary) Roering, Roger (Cindy Massmann) Roering, Ralph (Karen) Roering; sister, Theresia Sand; 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren

She is preceded in death by her husband, Virgil; daughter-in-law, Bev Roering, son-in-law, Tony Philip; siblings, Christ, Mike, Edwin, Oswald, Victor, Roman, Melvin, Othmar, Marie Pierskalla and Wendy Spanier.