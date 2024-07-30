Jennifer Marie Kampa, 41, Foley

March 12, 1983 - July 24, 2024

Jennifer Marie Kampa was born March 12, 1983 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to David J. Hilsgen Jr and Kim Kampa. She was Baptized, received her First Holy Communion and was Confirmed at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. She graduated from Foley High School, class of 2001 and went on to attend Cambridge Community College and also attended collage in Steubenville, Ohio in pursuit of the religious life. She was currently working as a teaching assistant at Quora Secondary School, Dist 916 as a teachers assistant. She also worked part time for Toppers Pizza. She enjoyed music, had many friends and was always willing to help others in need.

She is survived by her mother, Kim (Kevin) Stachowski, Foley; father, David J Hilsgen Jr., Sauk Rapids and brothers and sister: John Stachowski, Olgilvie; Joshua Stachowski, Foley; Alysha Stachowski, Randall; brother, Jason (Sarah) Chapman, grandparents, David Sr., (Delphine) Hilsgen, St. Cloud, uncles, Kevin Kampa, and Eddy Hilsgen and aunt, Dayna Hilsgen, 2 great nieces, Katie Chapman and Allie Chapman, nieces, Lilly Smith and Sophia Stachowski and nephew, Thor Stachowski. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ralph and Cellestine (Sally) Kampa.