May 20, 1937 - November 14, 2025

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 24, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Virginia “Jen” E. Pearson, age 88, who passed away Friday, November 14, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Virginia “Jen” Quick was born May 20, 1937 in Reynolds County, MO to Clyde and Mary (Ball) Quick. Jen resided in St. Louis, MO until she met her husband, Neal W. Pearson. They married on April 18, 1959 at Sumter, South Carolina. When Neal returned from the military they moved to Sartell where they raised their son, Jack and daughter, DeAnna. Jen had many talents such as painting sceneries, all types of crafting, making blankets using Swedish weaving and many other endeavors that showed her creativity. She was the owner and operator of Jen’s Cards and Gift Shop in the 1970’s. She also researched and wrote a genealogy book on the Pearson family. This took a few years to gather and verify the information she received. Jen loved to take road trips so her and Neal would travel all over the US seeking out relatives for her genealogy research while seeing new places. Jen also loved wintering in Palm Springs every year. She would pack up all the belongings that she and Neal would need for a few months and they would drive to Palm Springs, taking time to see new sights along the way.

Jen is survived by her husband of 66 years, Neal of Foley ; daughter, DeAnna (Tim) Hommerding of Foley and son, Jack (Michele) of Rice; grandson, Neal (Brandee) Hommerding of Seattle, WA; granddaughter, Kelli (Chris) Gangestad of Fletcher, NC; great-grandchildren, Skyler of High Point NC, Tyler of Tempe, AZ and Tru of Fletcher, NC; brothers, Terry Quick of Bunker, MO and B.B. (Marsha) Hubbs of Wheatland, MO; brothers-in-law, Larry (Mary) Pearson of Becker and William “Bill” Dhein of Clearwater; sister-in-law, Gloria Carothers of Sartell; and several nieces and nephews.

Jen was proceeded in death by her parents, Mary and Clyde Quick; brother, Donal Quick; sisters-in-law, Maxine and Mildred Quick, Noreen Dhein; father and mother in-law, Wade and Grace Pearson.