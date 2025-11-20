September 22, 1954 - November 18, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids for Jeffrey “Goofy” C. Schafer, age 71, who passed away Tuesday at Arlington Place in St. Joseph. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Jeff was born September 22, 1954 in St. Cloud to Charles and Delores (Madsen) Schafer.

He lived in the Sartell/Rice area most of his life and worked for Burlington Northern/Santa Fe Railroad. Jeff loved Ford Mustang cars and going to Brainerd International Raceway. He enjoyed snowmobile races, his trips to Jamica, Costa Rica and bike week in Daytona Beach, Florida. Jeff liked music and going to concerts.

Jeff is survived by his mother, Delores of St. Joseph; daughter, Rachel of Duluth; sisters, Jil (Mike) Maurer of Rice, Jodi (Tom) Fischer of St. Cloud; brother, Mark (Sandy) Schafer of Big Lake; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Schafer of Rice and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles and brother, Craig.

A special thank you to Arlington Place and Moments Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Jeff.