Jeffrey L. Anderson, 83, St. Cloud

April 10, 1941 - August 19, 2024

Memorial services will be 11AM Friday August 23, 2024 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Jeffrey Anderson, 83 of St. Cloud who died Monday, August 19, 2024 at Mother of Mercy Senior Living in Albany. Rev. John Gabrielson will officiate and burial will be in North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Friday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements are entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Jeffrey was born April 10, 1941 in Duluth to Joseph B. & Ruby V. (Pearson) Anderson. He grew up in Duluth and attended UMD. He served his country in the United States Air Force Reserve. He married Cheryl Ann Bushaw on August 23, 1969 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Duluth. He worked as a salesman for Graybar Electric and Cresent Electric for many years, after retiring he drove CDL for various companies and also drove school bus for many years. He is a member of Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Jeff enjoyed traveling the state watching stock car and dirt track racing. He loved his cars and enjoyed watching sports, especially the Vikings, and UMD hockey.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Peter) Carlson of St. Cloud; Significant other, Susan “Sue” Remus of St. Cloud; brother and sister, Terry (Connie Young) Anderson of Duluth; Denise (Bob) Pulford of Richfield.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and wife Cheryl on April 25, 2005.