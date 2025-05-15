Jeffrey “Jeff” C. Cox, 64, Clear Lake

July 18, 1960 - May 12, 2025

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at South Santiago Lutheran Church for Jeffrey Charles Cox, 64, of Clear Lake, MN who went to be with Jesus on May 12, 2025 surrounded by his family. This has left a void in our hearts that will never be filled. Reverend Allison Petrson will officiate and burial will be at South Santiago Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at church.

Jeff was born on July 18, 1960 to Charles “Jerry” and Patricia Cox and graduated from Becker High School. He was married to Karen Sarah Graning on July 14, 1979 at South Santiago Lutheran Church. He worked at Centrasota Co-op and later employed at Great River Energy as a mechanic and welder.

Jeff was a “good guy” a “people person” a friend to everyone. He had this amazing ability to strike up a conversation with a stranger and turn it into a long lasting friendship. He cherished his friendships and was known for stopping over to “shoot the breeze” with a bag of fish from his last fishing trip or some fresh vegetables from his garden.

Jeff had a true love for the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper, a great outdoorsman. He loved fishing trips to Canada in the spring and gearing up for deer hunting in the fall. He had a passion and great talent for training his hunting dogs, enjoyed evening rides on his horse “Sugar” and working in the field on his tractor.

Most of all, he loved his family. Being a Papa to his 11 grandchildren was the joy and happiness of his life. He was the kind of Papa to take you to school in the morning so you didn’t have to ride the bus, had a constant supply of freezies for hot summer days, and a stash of goodies in his truck for his “Little Sweethearts”.

He loved his wife and four daughters. He was our leader and protector, calling daily with questions like “did you unplug the coffee pot?”, “are your doors locked?”, “have you checked your oil”, “are you buckled up?”, and a nightly text to his four girls that read “Night love yous sweethearts, have a wonderful day everyone. Love you”.

He was our hero, our everything, and will be missed every moment of every day.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Karen; Daughters, Jessica (Pete) Iten, Sarah (Zac) Johnson, Katie (Aaron) Buesgens, Leah (Caleb) Cox; Grandchildren, Layla, Mya, Olivia, Charlotte, Chloe, Aaron Jr., Finley, Bo, Prairie, Eve, and Faye; Mother, Patricia (Patty) Cox; Brothers and Sister, Tom (Jackie) Cox, Tammy (Bob) Kruchten, Jon (Bev) Cox, Joe (Krissy) Cox, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Bernard Cox; Granddaughter, Ava Johnson; Father, Charles Cox, Paternal Grandparents, Earl and Alice Cox; Maternal Grandparents, Harold and Eleanor Hesley; Father and Mother-in-law, Bernard and Rosella Graning.