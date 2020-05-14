Jeffery S. Myers, 64, Princeton

December 16, 1955 - May 12, 2020

Jeffery Scott Myers was born on December 16, 1955, to Phillip and Lola (Flor) Myers in Mora, Minnesota. In his youth, Jeff helped his family by working on their dairy farm. After graduating from Hinckley-Finlayson High School, Jeff found his passion in working as a diesel mechanic on farm equipment. His work was very important to him, and you could often find him in his shop making sure his clients always had working equipment. Jeff walked strongly in his faith and spirituality, and he enjoyed reading the Bible daily. Jeff passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home in Princeton. He will be laid to rest at his favorite lake in Butte, Montana. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Jeff is survived by his daughters, Stacy (Chief) Croy of Cameron, MT and Tiffany Myers of Ennis, MT; grandchildren, Brady (Bailey) Croy, Tracer Croy, Mackenzie Boyko, and Chevy Boyko; great-grandson, Stetson Croy; and good friends, Dan and Caleb. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Johnny.