Jeffery “Jeff” H. Voit, 53, Sauk Rapids

June 5, 1970 - January 19, 2024

Jeffery Harold Voit, age 53, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on January 19th, 2024 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud.

Jeffery Harold Voit was born June 5th, 1970 in Albany to Gerald and Dorine (Goebel) Voit. After high school, Jeff played basketball at Fergus Falls Community College, University of MN – Morris, and then finished his education at SCSU. He married Michelle Henry on October 3rd, 1998 in Little Falls. Jeff worked as a Financial Advisor for RBC Wealth Management for 25 years. He loved his work, his clients, and his co-workers.

Jeff was the best “girl dad” around and spent hours and hours coaching girls’ basketball, rebounding for his daughters, sitting on a bucket catching pitches, and watching sporting events. His daughters were the lights of his life and he was a compassionate protector.

Jeff was a member of Sacred Heart Church where he volunteered as an usher and as a past trustee. He was a generous supporter of many different causes and volunteered regularly throughout the community.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Michelle of Sauk Rapids; daughters, Megan of Bismarck, ND, Rachel of Sauk Rapids, and Ella of Sauk Rapids; parents, Gerald and Dorine Voit of Richmond; brother and sisters, Bryan (Tracy) Voit of Lakeville, Sherri (Jim) Matuke of Hudson, WI, Kim (Mark) Wenner of Richmond, and Carrie (Clint) Athmann of Cold Spring; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. His grandparents, Robert and Theresia Goebel and Alfred and Emma Voit, precede him in death.

Jeff’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the Coborn Cancer Center, the St. Cloud Hospital, and Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their care for Jeff and his family during the last 6 months.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 25th, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Thursday, also at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jeff’s honor to one of his favorite organizations: the St. Cloud YMCA, Quiet Oaks Hospice House, the Coborn Cancer Center or Kiwanis International.