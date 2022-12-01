Jeannine L. Paxton, 93, Sauk Rapids

September 13, 1929 - November 29, 2022

Funeral Services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, December 2, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Jeannine L. Paxton, age 93, who passed away Tuesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Rory Swenson will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.

Jeannine was born September 13, 1929 in Crosby to Charles & Dorothy (Gerth) Sellers. She married Donald Paxton on December 19, 1949 in Iowa. Jeannine was a homemaker and also assisted her husband Donald with his career as a Diplomat. She was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd and a former member of Park United Methodist Church in Brainerd. She was also a member of American Foreign Service Associates. Jeannine enjoyed traveling, playing cards, singing, collecting art, entertaining, swimming, and golfing with family. She was talented with water painting and ceramics. Jeannine was dedicated to her family.

Survivors include her daughter and sons, Barbara (Ron) Cihlar of Tucson, AZ, Robert (Theresa) of Sauk Rapids, Greg (Patti) of Charlestown, WV, Mark (Amy) of New Market, MD, and Garth (Mary) of Crosby; 15 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; and brothers, Charles and Raymond Sellers.

In lieu of flowers, plant a tree in memory of Jeannine.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Good Shepherd Memory Lane.