August 5, 1948 - January 25, 2026

Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Jeanne M. Terrell, age 77, who passed away Sunday at Talamore Senior Living in St. Cloud. Entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Jeanne was born August 5, 1948 in St. Cloud to Herbert and Rita (Lubbesmeier) Behrend. She married Buddy Terrell on July 1, 1994 at Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud. Jeanne spent most of her adult life in Florida. She was a Barber/Beautician and owned and operated Hair on Mane in West Palm Beach, FL. She also owned Women’s World Fitness Center and worked as a realtor in Florida. She was President of Florida Ladies of Hog, West Palm Beach chapter. She was a classy lady, hard worker, fun-loving, feisty at times, with lots of energy and loved to travel. She loved her family, especially her toy poodles, Sadie.

Jeanne is survived by her brothers, Duane “Butch” (Gail) of Ham Lake and Dale “Elwood” (Leslie Fix) of Sauk Rapids; sisters, Janet (Rob) Schlichting of Sauk Rapids and Judy (Paul) Loidolt of Foley.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Buddy; brothers, Dick, Dean and David; sisters, Joanne Behrend and Joyce Behrend; sister-in-law, Laura Tenvoorde Behrend.