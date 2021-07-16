Jeanette Mae Bischoff, 92, St. Cloud

September 30, 1928 - July 14, 2021

Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Jeanette Mae Bischoff, age 92. She died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at St. Benedict Senior Community in St, Cloud. The Reverend Joseph Herzing will be the celebrant. Entombment will be at Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church.

Jeanette was born on September 30, 1928, the daughter of Edward and Dorothy (Zimmerman) Durant in St. Cloud, MN. She attended school in St. Cloud, MN including Tech High School, but graduated from Onamia High School in 1946 after her family had moved there. She was united marriage to Maurice Bischoff on June 16, 1949 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud, MN. Two sons were born to this union.

Jeanette and Maurice owned and operated MJB Inc. which is now known as Design Electric for 45 years where Jeanette was the office manager. She retired in 2005 and continued to live in St. Cloud.

She loved to travel in the camper with her husband, and loved to fish and knit. Also loved to travel to different countries, Columbia, Mexico, Australia, and many European Countries.

She was a long time member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and American Legion Post 76 Auxiliary

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Maurice in 1992, six siblings, Joyce Lanz, Edward Durant, Irvin Durant, Eugene Durant, Ed Durant, and Beverly Hatch.

Jeanette is survived by her two son, Harry (Mary Beth Mitchell) Bischoff of Duluth, and Doug (Sally Klein) Bischoff of St. Cloud, MN, four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, five siblings, Maureen (Ronald) Meyers, Gary Durant, Sharon (Cyril) Kroska, Jackie Giddings, and Everett Durant, nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.