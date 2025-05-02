Jeanette M. Spanier, 84, Albany

March 16, 1941 - May 1, 2025

Jeanette Mary Spanier passed away peacefully May 1, 2025, at Mother of Mercy in Albany, MN with family by her side. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.

Jeanette was born on March 16, 1941, on a farm in Regal, MN to Leander and Margaret (Lieser) Fuchs. She grew up on the family farm and attended Paynesville High School. Jeanette and Orville Spanier were united in marriage on June 6, 1961, at Church of St. Michael, Spring Hill, MN. They farmed near Farming and lived there until they moved to Albany in April 2025. Jeanette enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, playing cards, and traveling. Spending time with family and friends brought her much joy.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Orville; children, Jeff (Sheila), Margie (Mike) Gretsch, Carol (Pat) Moriarty, Randy (Lanette); 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brothers, Alvin (Vonnie) Fuchs, Jim (Kathy) Fuchs; sisters-in-law, Betty Fuchs, Delores Klein, and Viola Backes.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ralph, Kenneth, Harold, Margie; nephew/son, Doug and grandson, Chase.

A reception for family and friends celebrating her life will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at the Olde Coliseum in Richmond, MN.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mother of Mercy and Moments Hospice for their wonderful care.