Jeanette M. Liestman, 93, Cold Spring

September 8, 1928 - June 2, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Jeanette M Liestman, age 93, who died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Assumption Home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Monday morning at the funeral home.

Jeanette was born on September 8, 1928, in Cold Spring, MN to Frank and Anna (Raden) Jochum. She married Bernard Liestman on October 25, 1947, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN.

She is survived by her children, Jean (Jim) Kirchner, Michael, Patrick (Alex Perez), Laurie (Jim) Meyer, John; siblings, Irene White, Marjorie Forsman, Theresa Eells, Patty Klang, Virginia (David) Johannes; sisters-in-law, Nita Jochum, Lynn Jochum, Donna Warner, Joan Wicklund; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 1-great-great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernie; siblings, Donald, Victor, Franklin, and MaryAnn Leen,