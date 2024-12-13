Jeanette “Jeannie” C. Earney, 76, Big Lake

June 12, 1948 - December 7, 2024

Jeanette “Jeannie” C. Earney, age 76 of Big Lake, MN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at Saron Lutheran Church in Big Lake with visitation one hour prior to the service. A private burial will follow at a later date.

Jeanette Carmen was born to Lawrence and Violet (Burklund) Gossett on June 12, 1948, in Red Wing. She attended schools in Diamond Bluff and Prescott, WI, along with St. Cloud Beauty College in Minnesota, where she obtained her cosmetology license. Jeannie married Eugene “Gene” Earney in 1963, and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage. She enjoyed playing Bingo, puzzles, camping, and spending time with family. Jeannie was a wonderful baker and cook. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Jeannie is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Gene; children, Jodi (Terry) Fuchs, Melissa (Curt) Betzler, and Chad (Barb) Earney; granddaughters, Danielle (Cody), Emily (Ben), and Allie (Alex); great-grandsons, Joel, Sawyer, and Axel; sisters, Barb Holden and Sharon (Bob) Kelly; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Violet; and siblings, Michael, Joy, Sandy, Larry, and Bev.