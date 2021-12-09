Jeanette F. Vos, 78, St. Cloud

December 1, 1943 – December 2, 2021

The Mass of Christian burial, celebrating the life of Jeanette Vos, age 78 of St. Cloud, will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 7 at the St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, rural Albany, burial will be in the parish cemetery. There will be a visitation at 1:00 PM Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Jeanette Vos was born December 1, 1943 in Krain Township to Stephen and Anna (Lang) Vos. She grew up on her family farm and moved to Minneapolis where she worked for G&K laundry and then Fanny Farmer before she retired. After she retired, she moved to St. Cloud. She was a member of the St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, MN.

Jeanette is survived by her sisters; Romona (Jerry) Zeis, St. Anna; Eileen Zeis, Albany; Harriet Jonas, Avon; Betty (Doug) Young, Watkins, Patty (Ed) Eggert, Upsala and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Audrey Schiebel and Dolores Imdieke