Jeanette Agnes May, 88, Holdingford

August 11, 1934 - November 23, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Church of All Saints – Saint Mary in Holdingford. Visitation will be an hour before mass on Thursday at the church. Burial at the parish cemetery following services. Arrangements are being made

Jeanette was born on August 11, 1934, to Bernard and Mildred (Theiler) Rakotz in St. Cloud. She married Philip May on October 14, 1953. Jeanette was active in many church affairs and was a member of CMW/RS. She enjoyed many hobbies which included reading, crocheting, traveling, playing cards, and was always trying a new recipe.

Immediately out of high school she worked as a receptionist at the local doctor’s office. In her later years, she worked at the Holdingford School District for 10 years and at Berscheid Lumber Office in Waite Park until retirement. Her great-grandchildren will miss her never-ending candy dish on the kitchen counter.

Survivors include her children, Debbie (Arnie) Berscheid, Kathy O’ Hara, Mike May, and Patty Sobieck (Bob Sanchez). She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, her brother and sisters, Irene (Danny) Soltis, Anoka; Marvin (Phyllis) Rakotz, Avon; Joyce McCue, St Cloud, brother-in-law Virgil Murray and sister-in-law Ruth Rakotz.

Jeanette is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Philip, parents, brother, Leroy, and sister, Shirley, her son-in-law Marty O’Hara and brother-in-law John McCue.