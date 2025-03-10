Jeanette A. Nier, 89, Little Falls

January 1, 1936 - March 8, 2025

Jeannette Nier, 89 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at St. Otto’s Care Center. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 14, 2025 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Hillman with Fr. Marv Enneking officiating. Interment will be at the St. Rita’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m., and the rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Jeanette was born on January 1, 1936 to Michael and Mary (Leeb) Kahlhamer near Lastrup, MN. She grew up in the Hillman, MN area. Jeanette went to school first through eighth grade in District 151 and graduated from Onamia High school in 1953. She went to work in St. Paul, MN where she met her first husband Herbert Keppers at the American Home. They went to Whoopie John music every Saturday night. Jeanette and Herbert Keppers married July 25, 1955 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Hillman. While raising their lovely nine children, they lived in various locations in the state such as, St. Paul, Starbuck, Osakis, and Long Prairie before settling on the family farm to care for her mother. Herbert Keppers passed away on January 24, 1991.

She worked the night shift at Pete and Joy’s Bakery. Jeanette married her high school sweetheart, William Nier, Sr. on August 31, 1991 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church. Jeanette moved to St. Cloud and became a trucker’s wife. After William passed away on October 21, 2003, Jeanette sold the property in St. Cloud and moved to Little Falls to be closer to her family. She went dancing at Little Falls Senior Center where she met Herbert Johnson. They became dancing friends until he passed.

Jeanette enjoyed listening and dancing to old time music as well as country music, crossword puzzles, Solitaire, traveling, and spending time with her family.

Left to cherish Jeanette’s memory is her children, Russell Keppers, Barbara (James) Souza, David (Shirley) Keppers, Brenda (Bob) Vanark, Robert (Cathy) Keppers, Joseph (Kay) Keppers, Amelia (Ron) Zehowski; sister, Lydia Thornton; son in law, Dan Zins; sisters in law, Ann Kahlhamer and Elizabeth Logan; step children, Evelyn and William Nier, Jr.; many grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Herbert Keppers; second husband, William Nier, Sr.; daughters, Diane (Bernard) Dombovy and Linda Zins; brothers, Jerome, LeRoy, and infant brother, Leander; granddaughter, Katrina Mitchell; daughter in law, Tiania Keppers; step daughter, Joan Larson; and step grandson, Larry Wilkenson.

Special thank you to all of the staff at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls for all of their care for Jeanette.