Jeanette A. Miller, 90, West Union

July 12, 1932 - October 7, 2022

attachment-Jeanette Miller loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at St. Alexius Catholic Church in West Union for Jeanette A. Miller, age 90, of West Union, who passed away on Friday, October 7th, 2022 at CentraCare Sauk Centre Hospital surrounded by family. Reverend Joseph Korf will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday both at St. Alexius Catholic Church in West Union.

Jeanette was born on July 12th, 1932 in Meire Grove to the late Leo and Thecla (Meyer) Caspers. She married Norbert Miller on May 25th, 1955 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Meire Grove. They lived south of West Union, farming there for 40 years. She was a member of St. Alexius Parish, Catholic United Financial and St. Anne’s Christian Women.

Jeanette enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, traveling, keeping journals, albums and watching the Twins and Vikings. The most important things to Jeanette were her Faith and her family. She demonstrated this by praying the Rosary daily, teaching Religion and helping anyone in need. Having her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren gathered together were her source of joy.

She is survived by her children, Joan (Tom) Scharf of Hinckley, Jane (Glen) Jenc of Sauk Centre, Karen (Paul) Daniel of St. Cloud, Bonnie (John) Moore of St. Cloud, Barb (Rick) Boeckman of Hackensack, Mark (Jessie) Miller of Sauk Centre, Katie Emmel (Mike Campbell) of Minneapolis, Mike (Jenny) Miller of Sauk Centre; 19 grandchildren, Sam (Dot) Scharf, Sara (Micah) Scharf Dorfner, Jeremiah Jenc, Jake (Lindsey) Jenc, Joe (Kasey) Jenc, Rachel Daniel, Grant Daniel, Jesse Moore, Whitney (Mike) Moore Seibring, Nathan Boeckman, Alex Boeckman, Christian Miller, Jazzy Miller, Michael Emmel, Steven Emmel, Jordan (Katie) Hartigan, Mason Miller, Dylan Miller and Ava Miller; 7 great grandchildren, Teddy and Eleanor Scharf, Avery Dorfner, Charlie and Cece Jenc, Logan Jenc, Elliana Emmel; sister, Imelda “Mel” Sand of St. Wendel; and sister-in-law Rosemary Caspers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norb on June 26th, 2014; grandson, Gavin Miller June 17th, 2004 and siblings, Elvira “Vi” Grundmayer, Sr. Leona Caspers OSB, Bernie Caspers and Lucy Heinen.

The family would like to thank the staff at Fairway Pines and Dr. Haeg and staff at CentraCare.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.