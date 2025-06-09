Jean Marie Bernard, 91, Cold Spring

February 22, 1934 - June 5, 2025

Wenner Funeral Home Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Jean Marie Bernard, age 91, of Cold Spring, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at the Assumption/Benedictine Living Community, surrounded in spirit by the love of her family.

In keeping with Jean's wishes, a private family service will be held to honor her life and legacy. Jean will be lovingly remembered by her children: Ken Bernard of North Carolina, Larry (Sandi) Bernard of Richmond, MN, and Mary (Randy) Tonnell of St. Augusta, MN; her daughter-in-law Nancy Bernard of California; as well as many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love and devotion to her family was a constant source of strength and warmth.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Benny, her dear son, Bob, and many of her siblings. Their memories remain a lasting comfort and inspiration to those who knew and loved Jean.

Jean's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Greg and the entire staff at Assumption/ Benedictine Living Community for the years of compassionate and attentive care they provided. Special thanks also to Mary and Elle from St. Croix Hospice for their support and commitment to Jean’s comfort and dignity in her final days.

Memorials are preferred to Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery or the Assumption/Benedictine Living Community, in honor of Jean's quiet strength and deep appreciation for those who cared for her.

Jean's life was marked by kindness, resilience, and love -qualities that will continue to shine through the lives of those she held dear.