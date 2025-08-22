March 18, 1940 - August 22, 2025

A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 29, 2025, at Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Jean R. Kuglin, age 85, who died August 22, 2025, at Benedictine Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN.

Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service at Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN.

Jean was born in Minneapolis, MN to Virginia (Joos) and Floyd Wise. She was married to Marlen Kuglin on May 24, 1958, in Hopkins, MN.

Jean spent her life making the world a more beautiful place, first as a beautician and manager of a successful salon at Ridgedale JCPenney to later in life with her paintings and artwork, and flower garden. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved the babies, even as they grew up. She was a talented artist and shared her gifts with those around her. Many of her religious icons were shared with her local parish in Chanhassen before moving to Cold Spring. She is known for her kindness and her quick wit. She knew how to make someone's day. She will be sorely missed.

Survivors include her four children: Todd (Debbie), Brenda (Shawn), Lisa (Scott), and Bruce (Amber); her sister, Janice Salzwedel; 11 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Donald, and the love of her life and husband, Marlen.