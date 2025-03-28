Jean J. Deters, 82, St. Cloud

June 29, 1942 – March 26, 2025

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Jean J. Deters, age 82, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Deacon Steven Yanish will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud

Jean enjoyed camping and spending time at their seasonal lake place in Nisswa. She was an avid card player and participated in many card groups. She enjoyed going to the casino with Kenny and their friends. Jean loved to read and always had a grocery bag full of books to share. She remained very close with her high school friends and had frequent get togethers throughout the years.

Jean is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Anne) of Sartell, Daniel of St Cloud, and daughter Lori of St Cloud; seven grandchildren, Andrew (Paige) Deters of Rice, Erin (Kris) Kanak of Loretto, Kyle Wilkinson of Minneapolis, Megan Wilkinson of St Cloud, Kevin Klein (Kayla) of Paynesville, Keith Klein (Kayla) of Paynesville, and Kody Klein (Julie) of Moorhead; fourteen great grandchildren; sisters, Joan Hess of Golden Valley, Janice Martini of St Joseph, Jackie Skuza of St Cloud; brother Rick (Jackie) Rausch of St Cloud, brother-in-law Bob Puhl and many nieces and nephews.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenny Deters, sister Jennifer Puhl, brother-in-law’s Donald Hess and Richard Skuza.