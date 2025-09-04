November 23, 1935 - September 1, 2025

A visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 4, 2025, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Jean Anne Havlish, age 89, who died Monday at the Benedictine/Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN. A private service will be at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Rockville.

Jean Anne Havlish was born November 23, 1935, in St. Paul, MN to Howard and Mary (Sheskern) Havlish, the oldest of five children. She was an accomplished athlete, playing shortstop for three seasons with the Fort Wayne Daisies in the AAGPBL. She went on to competitive bowling and won numerous titles, the only bowler inducted into the Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame. In 1975 she moved to Rockville, MN to work as a housekeeper for Fr. Maurice Landwehr for 35 years until his death in 2010.

She will be remembered for her unassuming wit, generosity, fierce defense of the Catholic Faith and love of God.

Jean is survived by her brother, Thomas (Patricia) Havlish; sister, Patricia (Fred) Rehbein; nieces, Wendy, Lori, and Jennifer and nephew, Max.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Havlish and sister, Cathy (Schmidt) Havlish.