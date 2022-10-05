Jean H. Pesek, 81, Waite Park

January 16, 1941 - October 3, 2022

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud for Jean H. Pesek, 81, of Waite Park who passed away peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Sterling Park Care Center in Waite Park. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery, St. Joseph.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Jean was born on January 16, 1941 in Popple Creek, Minnesota to Albert and Evelyn (Notsch) Theisen. She grew up in the Jacobs Prairie farm community and graduated from St. Boniface Grade and High School. Jean worked for Wilson Meat Packing Company in St. Paul and married Eugene “Gene” Pesek on June 13, 1964 at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie. They first lived in St. Paul and then moved to Redmond, Oregon where they lived for 30 years. After Gene passed, Jean relocated to Waite Park.

Jean loved watching EWTN, sports, and Blue Bloods. She enjoyed painting, riding horse and playing organ.

She is survived by her siblings, Doris Theisen-Salzl of Waite Park, Marjorie Schreifels of St. Cloud, Tom (Shelly) Theisen of Pierz; sister-in-law, Sue Theisen of Rockville; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; parents; and siblings, Mark and Stanley Theisen.