Jean Elizabeth Sieger, 73, St. Cloud

September 21, 1945 - August 24, 2019

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Mary’s Cathedral (Upper Church) in St. Cloud for Jean Elizabeth Sieger, 73, of Saint Cloud who passed away on Saturday, August 24, at the St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by her family. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment of the Urn will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

She was a devoted and loving wife to Don, a proud and caring mother to Jenny (Kraig) Fladung and loving grandmother to Noelle and Haley Fladung.

Born in Richland Center, Wisconsin, to Gertrude (Gerfen) and Robert Klinzing, she grew up in Avoca, Wisconsin. She graduated from Riverdale High School in 1964, then attended business school in Madison before moving to Platteville, Wisconsin where Don attended school and Jean worked at Mound City Bank. She married her high school sweetheart, the love of her life, Donnie Sieger in 1966. The couple moved to Babbitt, Minnesota in 1969.

Jean and Don moved in Saint Cloud in 1988 where Jean worked for Zapp Bank for a number of years before taking care of her two granddaughters during their early years. Jean was an active member of Saint Mary’s Cathedral and helped serve the community meal.

Jean is survived by her husband; daughter, Jenny (Kraig) Fladung of Sartell; granddaughters Noelle and Haley Fladung; brother, Richard (Marlynn) Klinzing of Babbitt, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.