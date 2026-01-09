ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man faces assault charges after being accused of pistol-whipping a woman several times over the last several months.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 31-year-old Jawaanza Jones is charged with three counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

St. Cloud Police officers were called to the 500 block of 14th Street South on Saturday for a report of a man with a gun. Officers met with a man who said he was inside an apartment with a woman when Jones broke down the door, racked a handgun, and pointed it at everyone. Jones is then accused of pistol-whipping the woman in the head and telling everyone to leave.

When police made contact with the victim, she would not allow the officers inside the apartment and said nothing had happened.

Two days later, the victim called police to report domestic abuse. She told officers that Jones had been punching and hitting her over the past six months because he feared she was cheating on him. The woman showed officers lacerations on her head and bruises and swelling around her eyes. The victim estimated she had been pistol-whipped 20 times over the six-month time period.

The criminal complaint does not indicate whether any guns were found when Jones was arrested, but his criminal history prohibits Jones from having any guns or ammunition.

