January 3, 1993 - June 29, 2025

Jasper Orlin Thompson, 32, sadly passed away on June 29, 2025. He was the beloved oldest son of Kevin Thompson and Michelle Paripovich Thompson and big brother to Sean and Emma.

Born in Carson City, NV on January 3, 1993, Jasper immediately showed a spunky personality and the ability to charm everyone with his bright blue eyes and big grin. Throughout his whole life he loved adventure, the outdoors and disassembling toys big and small. As he grew, he learned to reassemble and fix most things with engines as his specialty. He loved to fish and spend time with his grandparents on their farms.

Jasper had a creative imagination and a witty sense of humor. His unexpected jokes were like gems–rare and treasured. He loved to test the limits of everything. If a toy survived Jasper, it was well-made and worth the investment. (Thank you Little Tikes and Tonka Trucks!) Bicycles, dirt bikes, motorcycles, any vehicle always found their limits with Jasper in control. His guardian angel worked overtime his entire life!

His family always said he was like an M & M. Jasper had a soft heart in a tough exterior. The teenager who rode his dirt bike over jumps at top speeds and worried the neighbors with his wheelies down the street would also stop by the side of the road to pick his mom wildflowers. He always left the stems long so they could go in a little cup on the kitchen window sill.

Jasper was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Mike Paripovich, aunt Stephanie Paripovich and aunt and Godmother Katie Paripovich Adan. He is survived by father Kevin Thompson of St. Augusta, mother Michelle Paripovich Thompson of Big Lake, brother Sean Thompson and sister Emma Thompson, grandparents Betty and Orlo Thompson and Darla Paripovich, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A visitation will be held at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake at 10 am on Saturday, July 5 followed by a funeral mass at 11 am. Please join the family for a luncheon at the church after the service.