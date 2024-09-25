Jason Clarence Trobec, 47, Rice

September 26, 1976 - September 21, 2024

Jason Clarence Trobec born September 26, 1976, beloved husband, father, son, and brother, passed away on September 21st, 2024, in a tragic ATV accident, doing what he loved most, surrounded by his wife and some of his dearest friends. He is survived by his devoted wife, Gretchen (Lundgren) Trobec, whom he married on October 4, 1997, and their four children: Madeline (Tyler) Schwanke, Natasha Trobec, Olivia Trobec, and Spencer (Emily) Trobec.

Born to Karen (Scepaniak) and Raymond Trobec, Jason was a cherished brother to David Trobec, a devoted brother-in-law, and a loving son-in-law. Recently, he celebrated the joyful arrival of his first grandchild, Elowen Schwanke, whom he adored and cherished, eagerly anticipating the memories they would create together. He adored his pet cats, although that was top secret. They joined Jason and Gretchen on many of their adventures.

Jason was a proud graduate of Sartell High School. He enjoyed a fulfilling career as a Project Superintendent for Mortenson Construction, where he worked alongside his brother and his son. His passion for teaching was evident in his enthusiasm for sharing his diverse interests, including youth ministry, construction, mixed martial arts, self-defense, hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, and ATV riding. He inspired both friends and family to explore new pursuits with excellence as he also strived to do.

A man of deep faith, Jason recently became an Overseer at Westwood Community Church, where he shared his wisdom and compassion with the congregation. His commitment to service was also demonstrated during his years on the St. Stephen Fire Department, where he courageously dedicated himself to helping others.

Jason was known for his kindness, goofiness, the joyful smile, and warm hugs he brought to those around him. His love for family, friends, and faith was evident in all he did.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the first responders who acted swiftly and compassionately during Jason's tragic accident. We also want to thank the St. Stephen Fire Department for honoring Jason during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jason's honor are preferred.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at Westwood Community Church, St. Cloud, to celebrate Jason’s life and the impact he made on all who knew him. A visitation will take place on Friday, September 27, 2024, from 4:00-8:00 PM, and again at 9:00 AM, on Saturday, September 28, at the church.

He will be deeply missed but remembered fondly for his infectious spirit and love for life.