April 23, 1959 - March 2, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Janna Lee Doering, age 66 of Clear Lake, passed away on March 2, 2026, at her home on the original Doering farmland with her beloved fiancé, Norm, holding her hand.

Janna was born in St. Cloud on April 23, 1959, to Ray Doering and Clarice (Howard) Doering and was the 2nd youngest of 11 children.

Janna graduated from Maple Lake High School in 1977. She worked at Mocon (Modern Controls) for 35 years and retired when she received her cancer diagnosis.

Janna was an eternal caregiver for our youngest sibling Noelle. Whatever Janna did, Noelle was along.

She will be remembered as a kind, caring and generous person who loved spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Janna was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Doering, Clarice (Howard, Doering) Dalman, (stepfather) John Dalman, (younger sister) Noelle Doering, (sister-in-law) Nancy Hartmann, (brother-in-law) Ken Hemmelgarn.

She is survived by her fiancé of 19 years, Norm Olson (Clear Lake), Her siblings, Gene (Carolyn) Hartmann, Robert (Trude) Hartmann, Judy (Clair) Grandy, Lucille Hemmelgarn, Gary (Diane) Doering, Neale (Laure) Doering, Jack (Tammy) Doering, Kevin (Mary) Doering, Chuck and (Sue Lynn) Doering.

Janna’s celebration of life will be April 18, 2026 from 11am – 4pm at Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall 8690 1st Ave. E, Clear Lake, MN 55319. Memorial service will be at noon with lunch to follow. The family and close friends will have a private burial at Clear Lake Cemetery at 4pm.

The family is so very grateful to Norm for his steadfast love and care for Janna.

All memorials will be donated to Moments Hospice because of their very special care of Janna.