Janice V. Althoff, 85, Cold Spring

March 19, 1940 - April 4, 2025

attachment-Janice Althoff loading...

Celebration of Life will be at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Janice V. Althoff, age 85, who died Friday, April 4, 2025. There will be a visitation from 4-7 p.m. prior to services.

Janice was born in St. Cloud to Alfred and Alma (Klaverkamp) Erpelding. She married Donald Althoff on September 3, 1960, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN. Janice was a member of Christian Mothers and sang in the church choir for over 30 years. She volunteered at the Cold Spring food shelf and the local school libraries. Janice enjoyed tending her gardens and flowers, bowling, and especially playing cards, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Donald; children, Bret (Katherine) Althoff, Michelle (Kevin) Wasti, Becky (Doug) Fuchs; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; children, Victoria and Susan; brother, Dennis; in-laws, James Althoff, Jean Schmitz and Mae Rollins