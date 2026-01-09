January 14, 1940 - January 8, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Janice M. Sears, age 85, who passed away a Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Graham United Methodist Cemetery in Rice. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Janice was born January 14, 1940 in St. Cloud to Rudolph and Marcella (Kowarsch) Ruhoff. She married George Sears on January 5, 1960 and loved work on the farm with him. She also worked as a PCA, in a Dime Store and also in retail at Fingerhut. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Janice liked working on craft projects, playing cards, bingo and taking trips to the casino.

Janice is survived by her children, Joy Sears of Salem, OR and Joel Sears of Little Falls; brothers, Ronald (Janet) Ruhoff of Sauk Rapids, Dennis (Mary Ann) Ruhoff of Osakis and Vickie (Robert) Winkelman of Elk River.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 57 years, George; sisters, LaVern Reischl, Arlene Oltz and Sharon Brixius; son-in-law, Melvin Arrant.